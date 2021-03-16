Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Gets a Surprise from THE OFFICE Ladies

Watch the episode of STIR CRAZY WITH JOSH HOROWITZ below.

Mar. 16, 2021  

Jennifer Garner shares whether or not her kids think she's fun, explains why she calls her butt a biscuit, and plays a round of "The Office" trivia with surprise guests Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer.

Watch the video below!

Comedy Central's digital series "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz" features Josh Horowitz as he taps into his A-List celebrity connections for a gamified interview over FaceTime. Like your favorite gameshow, BUT BETTER!

Click here to watch past episodes of "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz".

