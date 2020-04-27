VIDEO: Jeff Goldblum Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick M*A*S*H

Jeff Goldblum announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: M*A*S*H.

Watch the announcement below!

The film is ranked #54 on AFI'S 100 Years...100 Movies - 10th Anniversary Edition list of the greatest American films and #7 on AFI's 100 Years...100 Laughs list. And AFI named the M*A*S*H theme song one of the best movie songs in American film!

Ring Lardner, Jr. won an Academy Award® for Best Screenplay for M*A*S*H. The film also received Oscar® nominations for Best Supporting Actress, Best Directing, Best Film Editing and Best Picture - and won the 1970 International Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival! Watch director Robert Altman talk about the film in this AFI Archive video.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI will shine a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.





