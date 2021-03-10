Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Janelle Monae Performs 'Turntables' on THE LATE SHOW

The song is shortlisted for an Academy Award nomination.

Mar. 10, 2021  

A Late Show is thrilled to welcome back Janelle Monae for this performance of her Oscars-shortlisted song "Turntables," which she wrote for the acclaimed documentary "All In: The Fight For Democracy" with Stacey Abrams.

Watch the performance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

VIDEO: Janelle Monae Performs 'Turntables' on THE LATE SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Courtney Reed: Broadway Baby T-Shirt
Stage Manager Unisex Jacket
There's Always A Light Poster

Related Articles View More TV Stories
COCKTAILS AND TALL TALES Streams March 26 on Discovery Plus Photo

COCKTAILS AND TALL TALES Streams March 26 on Discovery Plus

Court TVs Coverage Of The Death Of George Floyd Murder Trial Begins Photo

Court TV's Coverage Of The Death Of George Floyd Murder Trial Begins

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREYS ANATOMY on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC


More Hot Stories For You