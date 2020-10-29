VIDEO: Jamie Lynn Spears Gets Candid About Her Life on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
The singer and actress is back in the spotlight after more than a decade.
The singer and actress, who is back in the spotlight after more than a decade, opens up about why it was the right time to bring the cast of "Zoey 101" back together.
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!
Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- BWW Exclusive: Watch Nina West's Halloween Parody of 'Hello' from THE BOOK OF MORMON
- VIDEO: Misty Copeland Surprises the Founder of 'Brown Girls Do Ballet' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
- VIDEO: Watch the Full 2020 Olivier Awards Ceremony, Featuring Performances from Sam Tutty, Miriam-Teak Lee, and Sharon D. Clarke!
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for David Bowie Biopic STARDUST
- VIDEO: On This Day, October 26- Happy Birthday, Anthony Rapp
- VIDEO: Aaron Sorkin Says He's Stressed About The Election on THE LATE LATE SHOW