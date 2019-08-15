VIDEO: James Corden Has a Soul Riff-Off with Smokey Robinson

On Wednesday night's episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden recaps his experience of seeing the upcoming documentary "Hitsville: The Making of Motown," he admits that although the film is great, he prefers the soulful hits of today's artists. But when the legend Smokey Robinson shows up to challenge that idea, the two settle the debate with an old fashioned riff-off, thanks to a little help from The Filharmonic.

Smokey performs his classic "Cruisin" and The Temptations' "Get Ready," while James sings Bruno Mars' "Finesse" and Lizzo's "Juice," before the two duet on "My Girl."

Watch the riff-off below!

