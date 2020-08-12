VIDEO: James Corden Does Mean Tweets and Thank You Notes Upon Returning to His Set

James Corden has officially returned to his studio for The Late Late Show!

After 6 weeks off the air Corden is excited to get back to the jokes, only to find everything written for him is a direct rip-off of comedy bits from other late night shows.

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

