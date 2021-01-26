Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jade Bird Performs 'Headstart' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Her singles 'Headstart' and 'Houdini' are available now.

Jan. 26, 2021  

Musical guest Jade Bird performs "Headstart" for The Tonight Show.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


