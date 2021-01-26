VIDEO: Jade Bird Performs 'Headstart' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Her singles 'Headstart' and 'Houdini' are available now.
Musical guest Jade Bird performs "Headstart" for The Tonight Show.
Watch the performance below!
