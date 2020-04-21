VIDEO: J.J. Abrams Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick TOOTSIE

J.J. Abrams announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: TOOTSIE.

Watch the announcement below!

The film appears on three of AFI's lists of the greatest American films - most notably ranked #2 on AFI's 100 YEARS...100 LAUGHS list, which chronicles the funniest films ever to grace the silver screen.

It took star Dustin Hoffman 90 minutes to get dressed and two-and-a-half hours in makeup to get into the character of Dorothy, and he was referred to a speech consultant from UCLA to perfect the higher pitches of his character's voice. In this exclusive AFI Archive video, watch Hoffman talk about working on the film.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI will shine a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.





