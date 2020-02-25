VIDEO: JERSEY SHORE Cast Dishes on the New Season on TODAY SHOW

"Jersey Shore" stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino tell Hoda and Jenna all about the third season of their "Family Vacation" reunion series. Later, the gang is quizzed on Pop culture in 2009, the year "Jersey Shore" debuted.

