VIDEO: Hulu Releases Trailer for Season Two of SHRILL

Today, Hulu released the official teaser trailer for the new season of Hulu's hit original comedy Shrill, starring Aidy Bryant! Shrill returns with eight all-new episodes, Friday, January 24, only on Hulu.

Watch the trailer below!

After facing her demons - her mom, her boss and, of course, her troll - Annie starts the season feeling pretty good with boyfriend Ryan by her side. That is, until she realizes that hastily quitting her job and jumping into a relationship with someone who is, well, a little less career-focused may not have been the best idea.

But Annie isn't the only one on a path to self-discovery... she'll be joined by both Fran and her mother, who are also figuring out what they really want out of life.

And while it's not easy to get what she always imagined she'd want, Annie is no longer the doormat she once was - and she's just getting started.

Shrill is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Elizabeth Banks, Aidy Bryant, showrunner Ali Rushfield, Lindy West, Andrew Singer of Broadway Video and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions. Ali Rushfield, Lindy West, and Aidy Bryant serve as co-writers. The series is produced by Warner Bros., Broadway Video, and Brownstone Productions. Warner Bros. will serve as the international distributor.





