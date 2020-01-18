VIDEO: Hulu Releases Trailer for Celeste Ng's LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE

LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE by Celeste Ng debuted in 2017 as an instant New York Times Best Seller. Over 25 publications named it one of 2017's Best Book of the Year, including Amazon. It has also won multiple awards, including the 2017 Goodreads Readers Choice Award in Fiction. Ng's 2014 debut novel EVERYTHING I NEVER TOLD YOU was also a New York Times Best Seller and over twelve publications named it a 2014 Best Book of the Year. It also won multiple awards, including the prestigious ALA Alex Award. She has also written several essays and works of fiction that have appeared in publications such as the New York Times and The Guardian.

Now, Ng is set to make a big splash outside of the literary world as Little Fires Everywhere makes its way to television. On March 18, the series is set to begin streaming on Hulu. The service launched a trailer yesterday. Hulu want a heated bidding war over the rights to air the series, which was wanted by networks and streaming services alike.

Little Fires Everywhere is a mini-series that will air across eight episodes.

Actress Reese Witherspoon (Wild, Legally Blonde) discovered Little Fires Everywhere before publication and announced it as her September 2017 Book Club Pick, allowing it to become an instant, out-of-the-box best selling. She introduced the title to Kerry Washington (Django Unchained, Scandal), and the two quickly set out to get filming rights for the novel. The series will star both actresses, with Witherspoon as Elena Richardson and Washington as Mia Warren. The two also serve as executive producers of the series, as does book author Ng.

The main cast is rounded out by Rosemarie DeWitt (Rachel Getting Married, Your Sister's Sister) as Linda McCullough, Joshua Jackson (Fringe, Dawson's Creek) as Bill Richardson, Jade Pettyjohn (School of Rock: The Series, Deadwood: The Movie) as Lexie Richardson, Gavin Lewis (The Prince of Peoria) as Moody Richardson, and Lexi Underwood as Pearl Warren (If Not Now, When?), with newcomers Jordan Elsass as Trip Richardson and Megan Stott as Izzy Richardson.

Check out the trailer now:

About LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE:

Everyone in Shaker Heights was talking about it that summer: how Isabelle, the last of the Richardson children, had finally gone around the bend and burned the house down.

In Shaker Heights, a placid, progressive suburb of Cleveland, everything is meticulously planned - from the layout of the winding roads, to the colours of the houses, to the successful lives its residents will go on to lead. And no one embodies this spirit more than Elena Richardson, whose guiding principle is playing by the rules.

Enter Mia Warren - an enigmatic artist and single mother - who arrives in this idyllic bubble with her teenage daughter Pearl, and rents a house from the Richardsons. Soon Mia and Pearl become more than just tenants: all four Richardson children are drawn to the alluring mother-daughter pair. But Mia carries with her a mysterious past, and a disregard for the rules that threatens to upend this carefully ordered community.

When the Richardsons' friends attempt to adopt a Chinese-American baby, a custody battle erupts that dramatically divides the town and puts Mia and Mrs. Richardson on opposing sides. Suspicious of Mia and her motives, Mrs. Richardson becomes determined to uncover the secrets in Mia's past. But her obsession will come at unexpected and devastating costs to her own family - and Mia's.

LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE explores the weight of long-held secrets and the ferocious pull of motherhood-and the danger of believing that planning and following the rules can avert disaster, or heartbreak.





