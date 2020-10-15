VIDEO: Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Purpose in Life on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Hoda Kotb gets emotional.

Hoda Kotb gets emotional while talking about her purpose in life and how she wishes she was doing more to help others during these tough times. Tune in to the show for the full interview with Hoda.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

