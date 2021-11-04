VIDEO: Highlights from Final Part of REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Reunion

Last night was the final part of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS reunion.

Watch highlights from the heated reunion below, including Erika Jayne discussing her recently legal troubles.

Throughout the season, former Chicago star Erika Jayne shocked the group with news that she was filing for divorce from her husband of 21 years and was suddenly entangled in a web of legal proceedings. Needing the support of her friends, Erika instead finds herself fielding questions from the women who are at odds about whether they can stick up for her.

Other housewives this season included Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and friend Kathy Hilton.

Watch the highlights here: