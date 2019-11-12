VIDEO: Hear Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, & More in the Trailer for SCOOB!

The first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen is the never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo's origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc.

"SCOOB!" reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global "dogpocalypse," the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

Starring in "SCOOB!" are Kiersey Clemons ("Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising," TV's "Angie Tribeca") as Dee Dee; Zac Efron ("The Greatest Showman," the "Neighbors" franchise) as Fred; Will Forte ("Booksmart," TV's "The Last Man on Earth") as Scooby-Doo's best friend, Shaggy; Jason Isaacs (the "Harry Potter" films, TV's "The OA") as the infamous Dick Dastardly; Ken Jeong ("Crazy Rich Asians," "The Hangover" trilogy) as Dynomutt; Tracy Morgan ("What Men Want," TV's "30 Rock") as Captain Caveman; Gina Rodriguez ("Deepwater Horizon," TV's "Jane the Virgin") as Velma; Amanda Seyfried (the "Mamma Mia!" films, "Ted 2") as Daphne; two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg ("The Fighter," "The Departed") as Blue Falcon; and Frank Welker (the "Transformers" franchise) as Scooby-Doo.

"SCOOB!" is directed by Tony Cervone, Annie Award nominee for the feature "Space Jam" and two-time Emmy nominee for his work on "Duck Dodgers."

Set for a May 15, 2020 release, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.





