VIDEO: Hear Adam Driver Talk About his Julliard Audition on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Adam Driver talks about choosing his audition pieces for Juilliard and bringing theater to military families with his Arts for the Armed Forces program.

Watch the clip from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You