VIDEO: Halsey Talks Kissing Evan Peters on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Halsey reminisces about her previous SNL appearances as host and musical guest, reveals her New Jersey roots by using her accent to recite "Graveyard" lyrics and competes against Jimmy in a portrait-drawing contest.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

