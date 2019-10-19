VIDEO: HBO Releases Trailer for Stephen King's THE OUTSIDER

Nobody does horror like Stephen King. The legend has written more than 60 novels and more than 30 have been turned into movies or television events. Now, HBO is adding one more to the collection with The Outsider. THE OUTSIDER was published in 2018 and is the first in the Holly Gibney series. The second volume, IF IT BLEEDS, comes out May 5, 2020, and features four novellas set in the world of The Outsider. King has published several novella bind-ups in the past and returns to form with the project.

The Outsider will premiere on HBO January 12, 2020 and consists of ten episodes. It stars Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One, Captain Marvel) as Detective Ralph Anderson and Tony Award Winning Actress Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) as Private Investigator Holly Gibney.

Check out the trailer now:

About THE OUTSIDER:

An unspeakable crime. A confounding investigation. At a time when the King brand has never been stronger, he has delivered one of his most unsettling and compulsively readable stories.



An eleven-year-old boy's violated corpse is found in a town park. Eyewitnesses and fingerprints point unmistakably to one of Flint City's most popular citizens. He is Terry Maitland, Little League coach, English teacher, husband, and father of two girls. Detective Ralph Anderson, whose son Maitland once coached, orders a quick and very public arrest. Maitland has an alibi, but Anderson and the district attorney soon add DNA evidence to go with the fingerprints and witnesses. Their case seems ironclad.



As the investigation expands and horrifying answers begin to emerge, King's propulsive story kicks into high gear, generating strong tension and almost unbearable suspense. Terry Maitland seems like a nice guy, but is he wearing another face? When the answer comes, it will shock you as only Stephen King can.





Related Articles View More TV Stories