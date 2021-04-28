Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: HBO Max Unveils Trailer And Key Art For HACKS

The ten-episode season continues with two episodes each Thursday for four more weeks, and finales on June 10.

Apr. 28, 2021  

Debuting with two episodes on THURSDAY, MAY 13, Max Original HACKS explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).

Watch the trailer below!

The ten-episode season continues with two episodes each Thursday for four more weeks, and finales on June 10. In addition to Smart and Einbinder, HACKS stars series regular Carl Clemons-Hopkins and recurring guest stars Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter and Rose Abdoo.

The series is created and showrun by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky.

It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy® winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

