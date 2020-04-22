VIDEO: HBO Max Shares New Spot Featuring WIZARD OF OZ, FRIENDS, & More

There's a place where the Witch of the West meets the King in the North, and The Fresh Prince meets The Dark Knight. That place is HBO Max, launching May 27th with 10,000 hours of premium programming. HBO Max will include the entire HBO service, bundled together with beloved franchises, titles past and present from Warner Bros., the best of the best from around the world, and a monthly offering of new Max Originals which guarantee something for everyone in the house - from preschoolers to teens to grownups - with scripted and unscripted series, docs, animation for kids and adults, and movies.



A new spot released today kicks off HBO Max's brand marketing campaign, which centers around the tagline, "Where HBO Meets So Much More," and aims to call attention to the connective tissue that runs through all of the iconic programming and characters who will call the new streamer home. The HBO Max marketing team will build on HBO's legacy of innovative campaigns, applying the same level of excellence and storytelling to show how HBO Max is not just more of HBO, but more than HBO.

Watch the spot below!



"HBO is the gold standard in terms of premium original content, and audiences will continue to be drawn to the strength of that brand and the power of the library," said Chris Spadaccini, Chief Marketing Officer, WarnerMedia Entertainment & Direct-to-Consumer. "But HBO Max offers so much more than just HBO. We are establishing HBO Max as a place where all your favorite shows and movies intersect in unexpected ways. There's a really fun attitude and personality to the campaign and each one of our ads has an element of surprise and delight."





