VIDEO: HBO Max Releases Trailer for Streetwear Competition Series THE HYPE

HBO Max has released the trailer for THE HYPE, a streetwear competition series debuting THURSDAY, AUGUST 12, where fashion visionaries elevate their designs and entrepreneurial sense to avoid elimination while remaining authentic to their style.

Watch the trailer below!

Produced by the Emmy-winning team at Scout Productions, Speedy Morman hosts the eight-episode season, which will feature co-signers, including Grammy nominated recording artist and designer, Offset; creative director and founder of Bephies Beauty Supply, Bephie Birkett; and Emmy® nominated costume designer and renowned stylist, Marni Senofonte.

The panel of judges will critique the competing streetwear's unique DNA, combining fashion, music, art and lifestyle to refine the idea of a "runway" and the balance between art and commerce. The series will also feature special guests including A$AP Ferg, Cardi B, Dapper Dan, and Wiz Khalifa.



THE HYPE is produced by Scout Productions, the team behind the Max Original ballroom competition series "Legendary" and Emmy-winning series "Queer Eye."

Scout's David Collins, Rob Eric and Michael Williams developed the series with Emmy® winner Rachelle Mendez ("Undercover Boss," "Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath"). Collins, Eric and Williams will also executive produce with Mendez, Jay Brown and Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith. Emmy® and Grammy®-winning producer Rikki Hughes (HBO Max's "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air Reunion Special") will showrun and executive produce.