VIDEO: HBO Max Releases Official Trailer for TITANS!

HBO Max has released the official trailer for season three of the Max Original TITANS. The first three episodes of season three will debut THURSDAY, AUGUST 12, with subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday through October 21 on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer below!

TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.

The series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis, Savannah Welch and Vincent Kartheiser. Jay Lycurgo will recur this season.

TITANS is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, with Johns, Berlanti, Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter serving as executive producers.