VIDEO: HBO Max Drops STARSTRUCK Season Two Trailer

Max Original series, STARSTRUCK, from comedian Rose Matafeo and co-writers Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, returns for a second season with all six episodes debuting Thursday, March 24.

Hailed as a "charmer" by The New York Times, and "the breakout star of 2021" by The Guardian, Matafeo returns to play Jessie in STARSTRUCK, a millennial living in East London navigating the complications of becoming romantically involved with Tom (Nikesh Patel), a famous film star. The season two ensemble cast also includes Minnie Driver and Russell Tovey. Season one is currently streaming on HBO Max.

After her grand gesture at the end of season one, in season two, Jessie must deal with the real-world consequences of deciding to stay and pursue a relationship with Tom, rather than sticking to her original plan of returning home to New Zealand.

The cast includes Rose Matafeo, Nikesh Patel, Emma Sidi, Joe Barnes, Al Roberts, Ambreen Razia, Alice Snedden, Lola-Rose Maxwell, Nic Sampson, Edward Easton, Parth Thakerar, Jordan Stephens and Minnie Driver.

Produced by Avalon ("Breeders," "Everything's Gonna Be Okay," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Flatbush Misdemeanours"), STARSTRUCK is executive produced by Rose Matafeo, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett and Toby Welch. Claire McCarthy is series producer.

Watch the new trailer here: