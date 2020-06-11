VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Trailer for SUMMER CAMP ISLAND

HBO Max has debuted the trailer for Summer Camp Island, an animated series created by Julia Pott.

Based on the critically acclaimed short screened at Sundance Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival and SXSW, the series follows best friends Oscar and Hedgehog as they learn that their camp is on a magical island, and that instead of making potholders-they'll be making friends with monsters and yetis. The counselors? Well, they're witches. And the cabins? Those were built by aliens. The moon? OK, it is the same 'ole moon, but here, he talks. As Oscar and Hedgehog spend their summer days having strange encounters with mystical creatures, they begin to discover their own magical potentials.

Watch the trailer below!

Summer Camp Island is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

HBO Max will premiere new episodes in one week on June 18!

