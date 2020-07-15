VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts THE DOG HOUSE: UK Trailer

HBO Max has shared the trailer for The Dog House: UK!

Finding forever homes for rejected dogs isn't easy - but that's exactly what the staff of Wood Green do every day. Set inside a rural British animal rescue center known for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with eager owners, The Dog House: UK

captures the joy and complexity of the human-dog "dating" experience.

Watch the trailer below!

Each episode introduces tearful tales of abandoned dogs, while also touching on relatable backstories of families, couples, and singletons all hoping their lives will be changed by a new four-legged friend. It's up to the center's dedicated staff to match pet with potential new owner - and to arrange an all-important first date that will determine if the adorable pups and hopeful humans have that fated connection.

The entire eight-episode season drops Thursday, July 23 on HBO Max.

