VIDEO: HAIM Performs '3 AM' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Robert Pattinson co-stars as an emotional vampire.
Musical guest HAIM performs "3 AM" for Late Night with Seth Meyers, featuring Robert Pattinson.
Watch the performance below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
