VIDEO: HAIM Performs '3 AM' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Robert Pattinson co-stars as an emotional vampire.

Oct. 23, 2020  

Musical guest HAIM performs "3 AM" for Late Night with Seth Meyers, featuring Robert Pattinson.

Watch the performance below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

