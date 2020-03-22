VIDEO: Grant Imahara of MYTHBUSTERS Creates Animatronic Baby Yoda

Former Mythbusters star Grant Imahara spent 3 months making an animatronic model of The Child, who is better known on the internet as Baby Yoda, from the Star Wars Disney+ original television series The Mandalorian.

Check out a video of the creation being made below!

Grant Imahara is an American electrical engineer, roboticist, and television host. He is best known for his work on the television series MythBusters, in which he designed and built numerous robots that were needed for the show, and specialized in operating the various computers and electronics that were utilized to test myths.





