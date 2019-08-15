VIDEO: Goo Goo Dolls Perform on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Last night, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls performed on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT on CBS. Watch the band deliver their first late-night TV performance of "Miracle Pill", the title track from the band's forthcoming album Miracle Pill (Warner Records). The song is currently at #32 on Billboard's Adult Top 40 chart and rising.

2019 Tour Dates

August 14th - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

August 16th - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center #

August 17th - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center #

September 22nd - Recife, Brazil @ Estádio do Arruda~

September 25th - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque~

September 27th - Curitiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski~

September 29th - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock in Rio 2019~

October 2nd - Lima, Peru @ Estadio Monumental

October 25th - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall^

October 26th - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center - Selena Auditorium^

October 27th - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theater +

October 29th - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater^

October 30th - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre - Wichita^

November 1st - Rapid City, SD - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Arena^

November 2nd - Sioux City, IA - Orpheum Theatre - Sioux City^

November 3rd - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place^

November 5th - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Theater^

November 6th - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre^

November 8th - Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State Theater*

November 9th - Appleton, WI - FOX Cities Performing Arts Center*

November 10th - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater*

November 12th - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre*

November 13th - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall*

November 15th - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre*

November 16th - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre*

November 17th - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center*

November 19th - Richmond, VA - The Carpenter Theatre*

November 20th - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre*

November 25th - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

^With The Unlikely Candidates

*With Beach Slang

+Special Guest TBC

#Co-headlining dates with Train

~Supporting Bon Jovi

Formed in Buffalo, NY during 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls quietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 12 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC-"the most of any artist." As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for "Most Top 10 Singles." Among a string of hits, "Iris" clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named "#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years." Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] went double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl went quadruple-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. 2016's Boxes attracted the praise of People and Huffington Post as Noisey, Consequence of Sound, and more featured them. Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Leona Lewis. Among many accolades, John received the prestigious "Hal David Starlight Award" in 2008 as well.



Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, Goo Goo Dolls wrote and recorded their twelfth full-length album, Miracle Pill [Warner

Records]-ignited by the first single and title track "Miracle Pill" and kicking off a bold and bright new era in the process.

Photo Credit: Ed Gregory & Dan Cooper





