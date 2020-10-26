VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes of Horror Flick SCARE ME

MAKE COOL SH!T is a comedy podcast docu-series.

MAKE COOL SH!T is a comedy podcast docu-series that celebrates the tension between craft and creativity by following the artists' process, come hell or high water. Season 1 (launching 10/31) is all about making a movie. MCS goes behind the scenes of the year's most-coveted horror flick 'SCARE ME,' starring Josh Ruben (College Humor), Aya Cash (The Boys), Chris Redd (SNL) and Becky Drysdale (Tonight Show). From script to Sundance, they were there for it all.



Watch the teaser below.



To boot, we launched a SCARE ME GIVEAWAY - sort of a "live out your own scary story IRL" sweepstake and competition. Have a scary story? Record it and enter to win a spooky cabin getaway from Glamping HUB and $2,000+ in gear. Check it out here. And it's set to be judged live-stream by an all-star crew on November 5th.



Would love to get the word out or help you out with any interviews. Any questions - you know where to find us. Hope you're as stoked as we are about this killer project!

