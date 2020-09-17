VIDEO: Glass Animals Perform 'Tangerine' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Watch the performance below!
James Corden connects with Dave Bayley of Glass Animals, who just released their album "Dreamland." And the band shares a performance of their song "Tangerine."
Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.
