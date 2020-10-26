VIDEO: Giancarlo Esposito Talks THE MANDALORIAN on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Fans have been waiting for the highly anticipated new season.
Fans have been waiting for the highly anticipated new season of the Disney+ show and more Baby Yoda.
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!
Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- Video Flashback: Angela Lansbury Explores Her 70+ Year Career in Conversation With Her Niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer
- VIDEO: Gwen Hollander Releases Trump-Themed Parody of 'Defying Gravity' From WICKED
- VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE
- VIDEO: On This Day, October 23 - PIPPIN Brings its Magic To Broadway