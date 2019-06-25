VIDEO: Get Ready For New STRANGER THINGS With This Recap From Netflix

It's almost time. Stranger Things 3 premieres July 4, and to get you ready, Stranger Things cast Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink tell you everything that happened on the show so far, in an epic recap of seasons 1 and 2.

