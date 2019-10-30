VIDEO: Gayle King to Sit Down with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on CBS THIS MORNING
Co-host Gayle King sat down with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon to discuss their highly anticipated Apple TV series, "The Morning Show." The pair - who previously played sisters on "Friends" nearly 20 years ago - play colleagues on a morning news program. In the interview airing on "CBS This Morning" tomorrow, Aniston and Witherspoon tell Gayle how they drew from their own experience to prepare for their roles.
Watch a preview below!
Watch the full interview on "CBS This Morning," Thursday, October 31, 7:00-9:00 a.m. ET.
WATCH: @TheMorningShow stars Jennifer Aniston & @ReeseW talk about working together and taking charge of their own careers.- CBS THIS MORNING (@CBSThisMorning) October 30, 2019
Thursday on @CBSThisMorning, @GayleKing sits down with them ahead of the @AppleTVPlus show's premiere. pic.twitter.com/hpTIpdR8vD