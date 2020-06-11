VIDEO: Gayle King Is Ready for Tough Conversations

On last night's episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden connects with CBS THIS MORNING host Gayle King, fresh off her fourth trip outside during quarantine for the "Justice For All" special CBS News just broadcast.

The two have a conversation about fighting racial injustice in the United States, and how the country has just started a series of hard conversations on how to reconcile harsh truths about race relations. And Gayle shows James a piece of art from Nelson Makamo.

Watch the interview below!

