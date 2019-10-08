VIDEO: GREEN EGGS AND HAM to Premiere on Netflix on November 8

Netflix has announced that its animated Green Eggs and Ham series will launch on November 8th!

The series stars Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan and Daveed Diggs.

Watch the cast do a reading of Green Eggs and Ham below!

The story of Green Eggs and Ham is like a postmodern Planes, Trains and Automobiles through the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss. Sam rescues the rare Chickeraffe from the Glurfsburg Zoo, hides it in a briefcase, and attempts to make his way to Meepville where he can charter a cold air balloon to take the Chickeraffe to his island home.

Guy just flopped his last big chance at being a world famous inventor for the industrial Snerz Co. He packs up his invention in a briefcase and resigns to give up on his dreams and become a paint watcher.

A chance meeting at a diner with Sam, and a switch up with the briefcases results in these two unlikely souls getting mixed up on an adventure that takes them on a journey of self discovery.

Our two mismatched heroes cross paths with overprotective Michellee, whose daughter, EB, desperately wants a pet, and falls madly in love with the Chickeraffe... despite her mother's fears that it will eat off her face (it won't). Michellee's walled up heart also connects with the heart-hardened Guy. And a laborious love story begins.

Our fakakta foursome are also unknowingly pursued by a bounty hunter goat, two bad guys, and a villain who's out to get the Chickeraffee as his ultimate trophy.

