VIDEO: GOOD MORNING AMERICA Catches Up With Boy George

The Culture Club lead singer talks the group’s upcoming livestream.

Dec. 15, 2020  

The 80's icon and Culture Club lead singer talks about quarantine life and the group's upcoming livestream.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


