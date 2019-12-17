VIDEO: Fred Armisen Talks Rafael on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Dec. 17, 2019  

Fred Armisen describes the history behind a famous piece of art by Raphael titled Sistine Madonna.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Fred Armisen Talks Rafael on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Isaac Powell Sings WEST SIDE STORY's 'Something's Coming'
  • VIDEO: John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Reunite For GREASE Sing-A-Long and Q & A
  • VIDEO: Audra McDonald Performs 'Somewhere' And 'Some Other Time' to Honor Michael Tilson Thomas
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Sing 'Start of Something New'