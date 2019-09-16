VIDEO: Fox Shares New Promo for BLESS THE HARTS

FOX has shared a new promo for their upcoming animated series BLESS THE HEARTS, featuring a first look at Jenny's divine friend, "Jesus," voiced by Academy Award nominee Kumail Nanjiani.

Watch the promo below!

Created and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Emily Spivey ("The Last Man on Earth," "Parks and Recreation," "Saturday NightLive"), BLESS THE HARTS follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke, and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they're already rich - in friends, family and laughter.

The series features the voices of Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Kristen Wiig ("Bridesmaids," "Saturday NightLive"), Emmy Award and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Maya Rudolph ("The Good Place," "Bridesmaids"), Emmy Award nominee Jillian Bell ("Workaholics," "Fist Fight"), Ike Barinholtz ("Blockers"), Fortune Feimster ("Office Christmas Party," "Chelsea Lately"), Drew Tarver ("The Other Two") and Mary Steenburgen ("The Last Man on Earth," "Curb Your Enthusiasm").

Executive producers on the series include Academy Award winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "The LEGO Movie" franchise) and Kristen Wiig.





