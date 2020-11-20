VIDEO: Foo Fighters Perform 'Shame Shame' on THE LATE SHOW
Watch Dave Grohl and the band below!
Watch Dave Grohl and the band, who are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the first Foo Fighters album, unleash their new single "Shame Shame" on A Late Show. The new Foo Fighters album "Medicine at Midnight" comes out on February 5, 2021.
Watch the performance below!
