VIDEO: FX Shares Season Two First Look of MR INBETWEEN

With pressure rising, can Ray keep his two lives separate? Go behind the scenes for a first look at the all-new season of Mr Inbetween.

Watch the video below!

Mr. Inbetween is an FX original comedy series created by and starring Scott Ryan as Ray Shoesmith - a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend. Tough roles to juggle in the modern age. Even harder when you're a criminal for hire. Produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Jungle Entertainment, in association with FX Productions, Screen Australia and Create NSW.





