VIDEO: FX Shares Highlights from MAYANS M.C. Season Two Episode 2

Sep. 19, 2019  

FX has shared two video highlights from season two episode two of Mayans M.C.!

Watch below!

Mayans M.C. is the next chapter in the SONS OF ANARCHY saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, EZ Reyes is a prospect in the MAYANS M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the GOLDEN BOY with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ is trying to reconcile with his brother "Angel" while searching for the truth behind their mother's death.

Mayans M.C. is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.



