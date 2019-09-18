VIDEO: FX Shares Highlight of Pray Tells Eulogy on POSE

Sep. 18, 2019  

FX has shared a highlight of Pray Tell's eulogy for Candy. Too many stories end like Candy's and Pose gives their hearts for their memory and our voice for their fight.

Watch the video below!

Season 2 of Pose flashes forward in time to 1990. On the heels of the ballroom community establishing itself in Pop culture and going mainstream, the House of Evangelista is forced to reevaluate their goals. Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis worsens and the reaction from a group of activists reaches a fever pitch. Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



