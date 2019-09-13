VIDEO: FOX Shares the All-New Extended Trailer for PRODIGAL SON

MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne) knows how killers think and how their minds work, because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was one of the most notorious serial killers, called "The Surgeon." Alongside his longtime mentor, GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), and detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau) and JT TARMEL (Frank Harts), he helps the NYPD solve crimes by profiling killers, while also dealing with a manipulative mother, JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young), an annoyingly normal sister, AINSLEY WHITLY (Halston Sage) and a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son.

Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright; Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly; Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly; Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo; Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell; Frank Harts as JT Tarmel; Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly; Keiko Agena as Dr. Edrisa Guilfoyle





