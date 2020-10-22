VIDEO: Eric Andre Talks About Pranking People on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Eric arrives with a lifeguard chair to maintain his distance from Jimmy.

Eric arrives with a lifeguard chair to maintain his distance from Jimmy, rebooting "The Eric Andre Show," Hannibal Burress quitting, getting his whole body waxed, going to the hospital after a stunt gone wrong with John Cena, pranking Blake Griffin, and the angriest guests they've had on the show.

Watch the interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You