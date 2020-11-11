VIDEO: Emmanuel Acho Talks Working With Oprah on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Emmanuel talks about meeting Oprah and partnering with her to publish his new book.

Emmanuel talks about meeting Oprah, partnering with her to publish his new book "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," celebrating his 30th birthday, getting a call from Matthew McConaughey, growing up in a Nigerian household, race and football compared to race in America, and the importance of having uncomfortable conversations.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You