VIDEO: Emily Spivey Talks About SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Emily Spivey reminisces with Seth about working together on SNL, shares some of her worst rejected sketches and reveals what Amy Poehler said in a secret note about Colin Jost.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You