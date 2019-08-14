VIDEO: Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding Star in First Trailer for LAST CHRISTMAS

Aug. 14, 2019  

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Last Christmas! Emilia Clarke (HBO's Game of Thrones), Henry Golding (A Simple Favor, Crazy Rich Asians), Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson star for director Paul Feig (A Simple Favor, Spy, Bridesmaids) in Last Christmas, a romantic comedy inspired by a George Michael beat, from a screenplay by Academy Award® winner Thompson (Sense and Sensibility, Bridget Jones's Baby) and playwright Bryony Kimmings.

Kate (Clarke) harumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate's barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart ... and you gotta have faith.

Last Christmas will be released in theaters on November 8, 2019.

