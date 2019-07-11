VIDEO: Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern Star in Trailer for FREAKS

Well Go USA Entertainment has released the trailer for FREAKS, in theaters nationwide on August 23rd.

In this science-fiction thriller, a disturbed father (Emile Hirsch) locks his bold 7-year-old daughter (Lexy Kolker) in a house, warning her of grave dangers outside. But the mysterious Mr. Snowcone (Bruce Dern) convinces the girl to escape and join him on a quest for family, freedom, and revenge.

Watch the trailer below!

Written and directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, the film stars Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Grace Park, with Amanda Crew, and introducing Lexy Kolker.





