VIDEO: Elizabeth Olsen Reacts to WANDAVISION Memes on THE TONIGHT SHOW
The season finale of the popular Disney Plus series airs tomorrow, Friday, March 5th.
Elizabeth Olsen talks about WandaVision and reacts to memes inspired by the show.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
