VIDEO: Elizabeth Olsen Reacts to WANDAVISION Memes on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The season finale of the popular Disney Plus series airs tomorrow, Friday, March 5th.

Mar. 4, 2021  

Elizabeth Olsen talks about WandaVision and reacts to memes inspired by the show.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


