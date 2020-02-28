VIDEO: Elisabeth Moss Guilted Her Best Friend into Attending THE INVISIBLE MAN Premiere
Elisabeth Moss talks about guilting her best friend into attending the premiere of The Invisible Man, getting pranked at a press junket and season four of The Handmaid's Tale.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.