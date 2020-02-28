VIDEO: Elisabeth Moss Guilted Her Best Friend into Attending THE INVISIBLE MAN Premiere

Article Pixel Feb. 28, 2020  

Elisabeth Moss talks about guilting her best friend into attending the premiere of The Invisible Man, getting pranked at a press junket and season four of The Handmaid's Tale.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Elisabeth Moss Guilted Her Best Friend into Attending THE INVISIBLE MAN Premiere
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Perform 'Slow Train/License to Kill' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
  • VIDEO: See Dan Stevens & Judi Dench in the Trailer for BLITHE SPIRIT
  • VIDEO: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Performs with Motown Songwriters Eddie and Brian Holland
  • VIDEO: Mo Rocca Talks About Touring With GREASE on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: FROZEN Composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez Test Their Disney Tune Knowledge
  • VIDEO: Broadway Favorite Hayley Podschun Welcomes Theatre Friends to THE BROADWAY BACHELORETTE