VIDEO: Edgar Ramirez Talks THE UNDOING on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Edgar Ramírez talks about his stressful work on The Undoing.

Nov. 11, 2020  

Edgar Ramírez talks about his stressful work on The Undoing, shares what journalism and acting have in common with diplomatic work and discusses how the show is a nostalgia-infused love letter to New York City.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

